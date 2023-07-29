W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger updated its FY23 guidance to $35.00 – $36.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $35.00-$36.75 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.9 %

GWW traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $731.37. 257,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,274. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $732.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $680.31. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $483.19 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $721.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

