W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Holdings Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,816,000 after buying an additional 35,201 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.45.

Shares of WRB opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

