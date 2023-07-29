VRES Price Tops $0.0069 on Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014348 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,323.11 or 1.00021223 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000086 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.