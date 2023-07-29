Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $397.81

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 397.81 ($5.10) and traded as high as GBX 402 ($5.15). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 399 ($5.12), with a volume of 138,715 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.41) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Volution Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 396.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 399.98. The company has a market capitalization of £791.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2,107.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

