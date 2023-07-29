VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRXFree Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $80.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.59.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the second quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,775,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

