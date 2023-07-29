VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $80.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VolitionRx Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the second quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,775,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.