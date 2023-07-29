Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.42. Approximately 3,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46.

About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and produces components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

