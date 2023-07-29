Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.

Shares of VSTO stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $29.77. The company had a trading volume of 692,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,111. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $32.60.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $693.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 4,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $115,453.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $104,227.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 4,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $115,453.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,390 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after acquiring an additional 140,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $31,979,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

