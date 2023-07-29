Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vista Outdoor updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.
Vista Outdoor Stock Performance
Shares of VSTO stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VSTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Insider Transactions at Vista Outdoor
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after purchasing an additional 140,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $31,979,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 42,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.
About Vista Outdoor
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.
