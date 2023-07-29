Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $37.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

VSTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:VSTO opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 4,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $115,453.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 4,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $115,453.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $104,227.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 912.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 11,318.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

