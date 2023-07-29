Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.17. 957,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,331. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

