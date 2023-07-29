Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $287,000 Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.27. 183,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

