Vista Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,559. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average is $153.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.