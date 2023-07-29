Vista Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after buying an additional 427,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,722,000 after buying an additional 413,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,073.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after buying an additional 411,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.06. 394,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,793. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.87. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.