Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.1% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $235.85 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.05. The stock has a market cap of $441.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

