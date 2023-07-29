Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,794,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,128. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.77 and its 200 day moving average is $228.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

