Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 7.0% during the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

Shares of V stock opened at $235.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

