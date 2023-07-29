Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 299,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.12. 794,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,104. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

