View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 39,745 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 25,741 shares.The stock last traded at $8.70 and had previously closed at $7.62.

View Trading Up 30.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($16.80) earnings per share for the quarter. View had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 313.65%. The company had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that View, Inc. will post -59.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at View

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Rao Mulpuri purchased 3,085 shares of View stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $37,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,105 shares in the company, valued at $181,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 5,128 shares of company stock valued at $65,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in View in the second quarter valued at $555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in View by 66.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in View by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,205,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,265 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in View in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in View by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 295,873 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About View

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

