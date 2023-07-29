View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

View Price Performance

VIEWW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. View has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

About View

About View

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

