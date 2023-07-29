VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

USVM stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $69.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.12.

Get VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.1021 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF ( NASDAQ:USVM Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.