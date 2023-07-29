VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the June 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 1,187.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 87,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,316 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,865,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

UEVM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.72. 337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a market cap of $181.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.72. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4249 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.

Featured Stories

