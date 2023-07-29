Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. 48,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 40,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VITFF. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Victoria Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

