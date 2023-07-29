VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.11-2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12. VICI Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.11-$2.14 EPS.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

A number of analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,955,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VICI Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,359 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in VICI Properties by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,429,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

