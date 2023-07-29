Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $354.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $271.61 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,789,852. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

