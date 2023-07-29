Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.92

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 1.31 ($0.02). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 16,714,911 shares changing hands.

Versarien Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £4.74 million, a PE ratio of -89.25 and a beta of 1.16.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

