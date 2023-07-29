VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $208.28 on Friday. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $169.24 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.04, for a total transaction of $428,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,498,093.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.04, for a total value of $428,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,498,093.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.40, for a total transaction of $134,711.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,454.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,509 shares of company stock worth $9,826,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $210,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.