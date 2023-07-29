Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Update

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Verastem in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Verastem from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verastem from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Get Verastem alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Verastem by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Verastem by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 126.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 203,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 113,527 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verastem by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter.

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of VSTM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. 469,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,161. The firm has a market cap of $172.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Verastem has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $17.52.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verastem

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.