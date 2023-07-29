Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.42

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 26309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $52,301.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Articles

