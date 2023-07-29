Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 27.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

VSTA opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

Vasta Platform ( NASDAQ:VSTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

