Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Vasta Platform
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 27.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.
Vasta Platform Price Performance
VSTA opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vasta Platform
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Use the MarketBeat ETF Screener
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.