Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Boosted by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after acquiring an additional 173,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after purchasing an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after purchasing an additional 227,072 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTV stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.96 and a 200 day moving average of $140.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

