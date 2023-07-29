Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.37. 869,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,147. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

