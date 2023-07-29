Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,388 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $227.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.57 and a 200-day moving average of $207.57. The company has a market capitalization of $314.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.