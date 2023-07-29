Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

