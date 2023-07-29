Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Boosted by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,989,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,860. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

