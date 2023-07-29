Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Position Increased by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,667. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.