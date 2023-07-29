Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,122,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,900,890,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 596.2% during the first quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $75.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,241. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1923 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

