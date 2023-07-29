Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Up 63.4% in July

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ VTWG opened at $182.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.79. The company has a market capitalization of $811.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $146.70 and a 1-year high of $185.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.