Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Up 63.4% in July

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ VTWG opened at $182.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.79. The company has a market capitalization of $811.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $146.70 and a 1-year high of $185.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

