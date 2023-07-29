Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Down 44.5% in July

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the June 30th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.22. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $72.02.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.3484 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VONV. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.6% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.