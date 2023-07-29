Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

