Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.70. 5,025,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,568. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.