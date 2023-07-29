Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,611,000 after acquiring an additional 425,844 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,683,000 after acquiring an additional 205,578 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,132,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 109,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 690,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,505,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the period.

MGK opened at $242.68 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $245.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

