Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 38,280 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,353,000,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.68. 189,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,947. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $245.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.15.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

