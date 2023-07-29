Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 486,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,688,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $73.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

