Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Fairfield University’s 2nd Largest Position

Fairfield University raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 19.5% of Fairfield University’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fairfield University’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 45,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 189,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.02. 7,437,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,256,264. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.