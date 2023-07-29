Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Castle Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Castle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,067 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.63. 7,776,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,928,526. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

