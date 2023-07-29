Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 290,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 195,934 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,104,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.87. The stock had a trading volume of 282,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,123. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $97.60 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.