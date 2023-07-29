Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,261.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,559.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $65.12.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2923 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.