VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.50. 7,315,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,384. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $161.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

