Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.45-16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.65. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-2% (Implying $4345.25- $4432.2 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.17. The company had a trading volume of 376,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,115. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $254.92 and a 52 week high of $353.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.65 and its 200 day moving average is $300.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.