US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Price Performance

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $49.05. 226 shares of the stock were exchanged. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $48.63 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.27.

Get US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.